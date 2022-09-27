AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lakewood at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Adams County Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at George Washington, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.