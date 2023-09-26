AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Adams City at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at Regis University, 3 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK Prep at Runners Roost Invitational at Adams County Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek V2, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
George Washington at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Rangeview at Denver Tennis Park, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek V3 at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at St. Mary’s Academy, 4:15 p.m.