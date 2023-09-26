AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Adams City at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at Regis University, 3 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK Prep at Runners Roost Invitational at Adams County Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek V2, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 3:45 p.m.

George Washington at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Rangeview at Denver Tennis Park, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek V3 at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at St. Mary’s Academy, 4:15 p.m.