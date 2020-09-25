AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
SOFTBALL
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Arvada at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Fort Lupton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
SOFTBALL
Alameda International at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 10 a.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 11 a.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, noon
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, noon
Grand Junction Central at Regis Jesuit, noon
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.