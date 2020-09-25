AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

SOFTBALL

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Arvada at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Fort Lupton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

SOFTBALL

Alameda International at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 10 a.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 11 a.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, noon

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, noon

Grand Junction Central at Regis Jesuit, noon

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.