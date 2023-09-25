AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

William Smith at DSST Conservatory Green, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

STEM Highlands Ranch vs. William Smith at Aurora Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
Thornton vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Golden, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Jefferson Academy at Broomfield Industrial Park, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.

