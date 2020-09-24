AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Brighton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gateway at Brighton Mercury Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Casey Jones Tri (Elizabeth), 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Eaglecrest, Gateway, Rangeview at 5A Southern Regional at South Suburban G.C., 11 a.m.