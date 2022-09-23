AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Gateway at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Vista Ridge, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Grand Junction at Stocker Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Denver East at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Jesuit Classic

Regis Jesuit vs. Gonzaga

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Kent Denver, 4:15 p.m.