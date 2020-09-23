AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020:
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial League Championships at Cherokee Trail H.S., 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Hinkley, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill at Class 5A Central Regional at Overland G.C., 8 a.m.