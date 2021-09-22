AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 4:15 p.m.