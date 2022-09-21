AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver South, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail V2 at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Mountain Vista at Halftime Help Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview vs. Liberty at District 20 Stadium, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Gateway at Class 3A Region 2 tournament at CommonGround G.C., 9:10 a.m.