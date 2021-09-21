AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Prairie View at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Aurora Central at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Dakota Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Willis Case G.C., 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek V2 at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at Highland Hills G.C., 8:30 a.m.