AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Prairie View at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Aurora Central at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Dakota Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Willis Case G.C., 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek V2 at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at Highland Hills G.C., 8:30 a.m.