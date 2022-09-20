AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Poudre at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Northfield at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

FNE Warriors at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Hinkley at Kennedy, 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek V2, 3:45 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Central Region at Overland Park G.C., 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start)

Vista PEAK at Class 4A Region 4 at Eagle Ranch G.C., 10:30 a.m. (shotgun start)