AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Northglenn vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Chap Showcase at Gold Crown Field House, 8 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Arvada West at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Eaglecrest, Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Norris Penrose Events Center, 4A/5A boys 4:30 p.m., 4A/5A girls 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Arapahoe Warrior Invitational at deKoevend Park, 4:50 p.m. boys, 5:10 p.m. girls

BOYS TENNIS

Smoky Hill Invitational, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill at Denver East, 4:30 p.m.