AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet at Saddle Rock G.C., noon