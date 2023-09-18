AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

William Smith at Girls Athletic Leadership, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview vs. Dakota Ridge at Lakewood Memorial Field, 5:30 p.m.
Chatfield at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Bear Creek, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.
Douglas County at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Boulder vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Monaco, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colorado Academy vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.
Palmer Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *