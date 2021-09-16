AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Fossil Ridge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Widefield, 6 p.m.
Northfield at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Overland at Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northglenn at Overland, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 7:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.