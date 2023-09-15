AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Weather and field conditions permitting:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep vs. Skyline at Everly Montgomery Stadium, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit (Boys Division Gym), 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
DSST: College View vs. William Smith at Aurora Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Vista PEAK Prep at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.