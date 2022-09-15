AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Grandview vs. Fruita Monument at Stocker Stadium, 6 p.m.

Overland vs. Heritage at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Ralston Valley at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 5:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Skyview, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Overland, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 4 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek V1 at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver East, 4 p.m.