AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Grandview vs. Fruita Monument at Stocker Stadium, 6 p.m.
Overland vs. Heritage at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Ralston Valley at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 5:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Skyview, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Overland, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.
George Washington at Overland, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek V1 at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Denver East, 4 p.m.