AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Strive Prep-SMART at Gateway, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Denver South at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Fossli Ridge, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek V2 at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Aurora Central, Gateway at Colorado League Championship Major at Thorncreek G.C., 11:40 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Ponderosa at Overland, 5:20 p.m.