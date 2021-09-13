AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Aurora West College Prep, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Valor Christian vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Overland at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherry Creek V2 at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League at Littleton Golf & Tennis Club, 8 a.m.