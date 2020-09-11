AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m. (resumed game)

CROSS COUNTRY

EMAC Meet at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 3 p.m.

Centennial League at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Ralston Valley Tournament

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 10 a.m.

Overland at Rangeview, noon

Regis Jesuit vs. Holy Family at Valor Christian, 12:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Regis Jesuit at Heritage Distance Classic, 8:30 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Ralston Valley Tournament