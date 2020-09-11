AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
SOFTBALL
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m. (resumed game)
CROSS COUNTRY
EMAC Meet at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 3 p.m.
Centennial League at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Ralston Valley Tournament
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 10 a.m.
Overland at Rangeview, noon
Regis Jesuit vs. Holy Family at Valor Christian, 12:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Regis Jesuit at Heritage Distance Classic, 8:30 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Ralston Valley Tournament