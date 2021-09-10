AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
FOOTBALL
Mountain Range vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
FNE Warriors at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Monarch at Centaurus H.S., 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.
Dave Sanders Memorial at Aurora Sports Park
Eaglecrest vs. Pueblo East, 9 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Douglas County, 11 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. G.J. Central, 3:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vista PEAK at Elizabeth Invitational, 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Littleton Invitational
Grandview, Smoky Hill at Greeley West Tournament
GYMNASTICS
Overland at Loveland Invitational, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
FOOTBALL
Castle View vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.
Coronado vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Kennedy, 10 a.m.
Overland at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chatfield, 10 a.m.
Dave Sanders Memorial at Aurora Sports Park
Eaglecrest, TBD
CROSS COUNTRY
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill at Liberty Bell Invitational at Heritage H.S., 8 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek Invitational, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Littleton Invitational
Grandview, Smoky Hill at Greeley West Tournament