AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023:

FOOTBALL

Westminster vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Horizon at Five Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fossil Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral Showcase (at Gold Crown Fieldhouse)

Varsity Gold

Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Legacy, 8 a.m.

Varsity Red

Regis Jesuit vs. Rocky Mountain, 9 a.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Denver East, 9 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Fruita Monument at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gateway, Smoky Hill at Legacy Lightning Invite at Broomfield County Commons, 4 p.m. (girls), 4:30 p.m. (boys)
Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Vista PEAK at Arapahoe Warrior Invitational at deKoevend Park, 4:50 p.m. (boys), 5:10 p.m. (girls)

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Amy Howe Tournament, 8 a.m.

