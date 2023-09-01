AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Westminster vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Horizon at Five Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fossil Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral Showcase (at Gold Crown Fieldhouse)
Varsity Gold
Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Legacy, 8 a.m.
Varsity Red
Regis Jesuit vs. Rocky Mountain, 9 a.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Denver East, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Fruita Monument at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gateway, Smoky Hill at Legacy Lightning Invite at Broomfield County Commons, 4 p.m. (girls), 4:30 p.m. (boys)
Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Vista PEAK at Arapahoe Warrior Invitational at deKoevend Park, 4:50 p.m. (boys), 5:10 p.m. (girls)
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Amy Howe Tournament, 8 a.m.