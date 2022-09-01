AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Fossil Ridge at Timnath Stadium, 7 p.m.

Horizon vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Littleton, 6:30 p.m.

Wheat Ridge at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Columbine vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Fort Collins vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Boulder at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Denver South at Overland, 4 p.m.

Douglas County at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver East, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m. (resumed match)

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Utah, Park, 3:45 p.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Northfield at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Dakota Ridge at RM Deaf School, 5:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

DPL Tournament at Willis Case G.C., 1:30 p.m.