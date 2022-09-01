AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Fossil Ridge at Timnath Stadium, 7 p.m.
Horizon vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Littleton, 6:30 p.m.
Wheat Ridge at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Columbine vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Fort Collins vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Boulder at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Denver South at Overland, 4 p.m.
Douglas County at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Denver East, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m. (resumed match)
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Utah, Park, 3:45 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Northfield at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview vs. Dakota Ridge at RM Deaf School, 5:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
DPL Tournament at Willis Case G.C., 1:30 p.m.