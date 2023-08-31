AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Gateway vs. Northglenn at Five Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Bruce Randolph, 6:15 p.m.
Littleton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Grandview at Fort Collins, 4 p.m.
Overland at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Boulder at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Denver East at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Overland at Denver South, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview at Northfield, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Denver East vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.