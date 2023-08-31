AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Gateway vs. Northglenn at Five Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Bruce Randolph, 6:15 p.m.

Littleton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Fort Collins, 4 p.m.

Overland at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Boulder at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Denver East at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Overland at Denver South, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dakota Ridge at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Denver East vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.