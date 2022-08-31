AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bruce Randolph at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley vs. Wheat Ridge at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rangeview at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Chaparral, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League at Saddle Rock G.C., 11 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Palmer Ridge at Overland, 5:20 p.m.