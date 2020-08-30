AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020:
SOFTBALL
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Vista PEAK at Country Club of Colorado, 8 a.m.
Cherry Creek Invitational at Kennedy G.C., 11 a.m.