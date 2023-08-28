AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023:

BOYS SOCCER

George Washington vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Palmer Ridge vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Fairview at Overland, 4 p.m.
Peak to Peak at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Grandview. 4:15 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

City League Tournament at Wellshire G.C., noon

