AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Ponderosa at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Ralston Valley at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Heritage at Overland, 5:20 p.m.

