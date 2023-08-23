AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ponderosa at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Ralston Valley at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Heritage at Overland, 5:20 p.m.