AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Littleton at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Severance at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Standley Lake at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Adams City at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Horizon at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Overland, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Douglas County vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

Lincoln at Overland, 4 p.m.

Legend at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Kennedy, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill at Kent Denver, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Continental League at Murphy Creek G.C., 9:30 a.m.

Denver Prep League at Meadow Hills G.C., 11:30 a.m.