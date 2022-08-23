AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Littleton at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Severance at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Standley Lake at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Adams City at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Horizon at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Overland, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Douglas County vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Lincoln at Overland, 4 p.m.
Legend at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Kennedy, 3:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill at Kent Denver, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Continental League at Murphy Creek G.C., 9:30 a.m.
Denver Prep League at Meadow Hills G.C., 11:30 a.m.