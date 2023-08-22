AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Severance, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Family at Regis Jesuit (Boys Division Gym), 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Standley Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Littleton, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Horizon, 6 p.m.
Ponderosa at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Castle View, 4 p.m.
Valor Christian at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

City League at Meadow Hills G.C., 11 a.m.
Centennial League at Fox Hollow G.C., 11:30 a.m.

