AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Severance, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Family at Regis Jesuit (Boys Division Gym), 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Standley Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Littleton, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Horizon, 6 p.m.

Ponderosa at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Castle View, 4 p.m.

Valor Christian at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

George Washington at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

City League at Meadow Hills G.C., 11 a.m.

Centennial League at Fox Hollow G.C., 11:30 a.m.