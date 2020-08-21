AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020:

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

SOFTBALL

STRIVE Prep-SMART Academy at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview at EMAC Meet at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

SOFTBALL

Rangeview at Horizon, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 11 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 9 a.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 9 a.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 9 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 9 a.m.