AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020:
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
SOFTBALL
STRIVE Prep-SMART Academy at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview at EMAC Meet at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
SOFTBALL
Rangeview at Horizon, 10 a.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 11 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 9 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 9 a.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 9 a.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 9 a.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 9 a.m.