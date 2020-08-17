AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 17, 2020:
SOFTBALL
Alameda International at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League at South Suburban G.C., 11 a.m.