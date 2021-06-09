AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Weather and field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
Overland at Douglas County, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.