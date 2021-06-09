AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Weather and field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Overland at Douglas County, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.