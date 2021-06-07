AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, June 7, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Smoky Hill at Class 5A Central Region at City Park G.C., 7:30 a.m.
Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Northern Regional at Coyote Creek G.C., 10 a.m.