AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, June 7, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Smoky Hill at Class 5A Central Region at City Park G.C., 7:30 a.m.

Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Northern Regional at Coyote Creek G.C., 10 a.m.