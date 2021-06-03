AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, June 3, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 12:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Overland at Smoky Hill, 3 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Northfield at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Meet at Legacy Stadium, 8 a.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Douglas County at Castle View, 6 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Valor Christian at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at Class 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver