AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Centennial League Challenge
Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Brighton vs. APS at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Overland at Pine Creek, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.