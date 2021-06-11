AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

BASEBALL

Smoky Hill at Rock Canyon (Foundation Game), 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Grandview, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Aurora Central at Englewood H.S.

Overland, Regis Jesuit at Liberty Bell Invite at LPS Stadium, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 10 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Overland, Regis Jesuit at Liberty Bell Invite at LPS Stadium, 9 a.m.

Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at EMAC Championships at Brighton, 10 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl Twilight Invitational, 4 p.m. (field events), 5 p.m. (running events)

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Mullen, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m. (semifinals), championship matches to follow