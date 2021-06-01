AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Castle View at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 5 p.m.
Brighton at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Smoky Hill at Overland, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Mullen vs. Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland (virtual), 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grandview at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s Academy at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek vs. Douglas County at Castle View, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Overland at Class 5A Region 1 tournament at Cherry Creek H.S.