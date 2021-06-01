AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Castle View at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 5 p.m.

Brighton at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Mullen vs. Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland (virtual), 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Academy at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek vs. Douglas County at Castle View, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Overland at Class 5A Region 1 tournament at Cherry Creek H.S.