AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Rangeview at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 7 p.m.

Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Denver North at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Saddlerock G.C., 10 a.m.