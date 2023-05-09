AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Rangeview at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 7 p.m.
Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Denver North at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Saddlerock G.C., 10 a.m.