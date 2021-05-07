AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, MAY 7

FOOTBALL

Class 5A playoffs (semifinals)

Vista PEAK vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 7 p.m.

Class 4A playoffs (semifinals)

Harrison vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Englewood, 4 p.m.

Denver East at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Dakota Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Skyline at Smoky Hill (Foundation Game), 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest vs. Chatfield at Trailblazer Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Bear Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Dakota Ridge at NAAC, 6 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Ralston Valley at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.

Horizon vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

BASEBALL

Rangeview at Gateway, 10 a.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 3 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Heritage/Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.

Continental League Diving at Littleton, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Vista PEAK at Rangeview Raiders Kickoff Invitaitonal at APS Stadium, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 a.m.

Cherry Creek, Overland, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 8 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Continental League Qualifier at EchoPark Stadium, 8 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland at Denver North, 10 a.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 9 a.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 9 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 9 a.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 11 a.m.