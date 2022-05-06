AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 6, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 12:30 p.m.
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
EMAC Championships at Hinkley, prelims 4:30 p.m.
Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage, prelims 5 p.m.
Centennial “A” League Championships at Cherry Creek, prelims 5:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
EMAC Championships at APS Stadium, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Holy Family at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Range at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State tournament (at Overland High School) — (updated scoreboard/schedule, here)
Consolation: Eaglecrest vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (East Gym)
Consolation: Regis Jesuit vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (West Gym)
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK at 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver/Thomas Jefferson