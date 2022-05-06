AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 6, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 12:30 p.m.

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

EMAC Championships at Hinkley, prelims 4:30 p.m.

Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage, prelims 5 p.m.

Centennial “A” League Championships at Cherry Creek, prelims 5:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

EMAC Championships at APS Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Holy Family at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Range at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State tournament (at Overland High School) — (updated scoreboard/schedule, here)



Consolation: Eaglecrest vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (East Gym)

Consolation: Regis Jesuit vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (West Gym)

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver/Thomas Jefferson