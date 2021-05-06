AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 6, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Hinkley at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thornton at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Overland vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Overland (virtual), 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe (virtual), 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Overland vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Legend, 6 p.m.

Douglas County at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Rock Canyon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Adams City at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC South Minor at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.