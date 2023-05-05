AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 5, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Denver West at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Denver North, 4 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pine Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage H.S., prelims 5 p.m.
Centennial “A” League Championships at Arapahoe H.S., prelims 5:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Vista PEAK at Denver North Invitational at All-City Stadium, noon
BOYS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Conifer at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit at Denver East, 5 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Region 2 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver/Thomas Jefferson, 9 a.m.