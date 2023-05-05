AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 5, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Denver West at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver North, 4 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pine Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage H.S., prelims 5 p.m.

Centennial “A” League Championships at Arapahoe H.S., prelims 5:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Vista PEAK at Denver North Invitational at All-City Stadium, noon

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Conifer at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Denver East, 5 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Region 2 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver/Thomas Jefferson, 9 a.m.