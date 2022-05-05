AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 5, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Falcon at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Chaparral, 4 p.m.
Overland at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Lakewood at Lakewood Memorial Field, 5 p.m.
Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Continental “A” League diving at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Resurrection Christian at Rangeview. 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rampart at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State tournament (at Overland High School)
Cherokee Trail vs. Discovery Canyon, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.
Legend vs. Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eaglecrest at 5A Region 1 at Cherry Creek H.S.
Smoky Hill at 5A Region 2 at Fairview H.S./South Boulder Rec Center
Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit at 5A Region 3 at Denver City Park
Grandview, Hinkley at 5A Region 4 at North Lake Tennis Park
Cherokee Trail at 5A Region 8 at Ken Caryl Ranch House
Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver/Thomas Jefferson H.S.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC Major at Murphy Creek G.C., 10 a.m.
Centennial League at Meadow Hills G.C., 12:30 p.m.