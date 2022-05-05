AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 5, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Falcon at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Chaparral, 4 p.m.

Overland at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Lakewood at Lakewood Memorial Field, 5 p.m.

Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Continental “A” League diving at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Resurrection Christian at Rangeview. 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rampart at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State tournament (at Overland High School)

Cherokee Trail vs. Discovery Canyon, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.

Legend vs. Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at 5A Region 1 at Cherry Creek H.S.

Smoky Hill at 5A Region 2 at Fairview H.S./South Boulder Rec Center

Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit at 5A Region 3 at Denver City Park

Grandview, Hinkley at 5A Region 4 at North Lake Tennis Park

Cherokee Trail at 5A Region 8 at Ken Caryl Ranch House

Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at 4A Region 2 at Kent Denver/Thomas Jefferson H.S.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major at Murphy Creek G.C., 10 a.m.

Centennial League at Meadow Hills G.C., 12:30 p.m.