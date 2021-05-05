AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Brighton at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Lakewood at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westminster at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Boulder vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Castle View at D.C. Stadium, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Meadow Hills G.C., 1 p.m.