AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Brighton at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Lakewood at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westminster at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Boulder vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Castle View at D.C. Stadium, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Meadow Hills G.C., 1 p.m.