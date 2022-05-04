AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS SOCCER

Gateway at Pomona, 5 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rampart at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.