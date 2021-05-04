AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at FNE Warriors, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Legend, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Widefield at Hinkley, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas Co. Stadium, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver North vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.