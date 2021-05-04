AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at FNE Warriors, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Legend, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Widefield at Hinkley, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas Co. Stadium, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver North vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.