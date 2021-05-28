AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FRIDAY, MAY 28

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Coors Field, 11 a.m.

Fruita Monument at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Overland, Rangeview at Pomona Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mullen at Overland, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Rock Canyon at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

BASEBALL

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 10 a.m.

Sheridan at Aurora Central, 10 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 11 a.m.

Cherry Creek at Overland, 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 11 a.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview at Skyview, noon

BOYS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit at Continental League Dive Meet at Littleton H.S., 9:30 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill at Legend Track Clash at Echo Park Stadium, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Overland, Rangeview at Pomona Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 9 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 10 a.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fort Collins at Rangeview, 10 a.m.