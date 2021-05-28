AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FRIDAY, MAY 28
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Coors Field, 11 a.m.
Fruita Monument at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Overland, Rangeview at Pomona Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 3 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mullen at Overland, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rock Canyon at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
BASEBALL
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 10 a.m.
Sheridan at Aurora Central, 10 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 11 a.m.
Cherry Creek at Overland, 11 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 11 a.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rangeview at Skyview, noon
BOYS SWIMMING
Regis Jesuit at Continental League Dive Meet at Littleton H.S., 9:30 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill at Legend Track Clash at Echo Park Stadium, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Overland, Rangeview at Pomona Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 9 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 1 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 10 a.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fort Collins at Rangeview, 10 a.m.