AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 27, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.
Legend at Eaglecrest (Foundation Game), 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
APS (Hinkley) at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Cherry Creek (virtual), 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Overland vs. Arapahoe (virtual), 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Colorado Academy at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Mary’s vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Douglas County at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Prairie View vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.
Vanguard Classical at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC Major No. 1 at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.