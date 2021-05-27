AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 27, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.

Legend at Eaglecrest (Foundation Game), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

APS (Hinkley) at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Cherry Creek (virtual), 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Overland vs. Arapahoe (virtual), 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Colorado Academy at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Prairie View vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.

Vanguard Classical at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 1 at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.