AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eagle Ridge Academy at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Westminster vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.
Denver North at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Heritage vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Prairie View at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Hinkley at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at The Pinery, noon

