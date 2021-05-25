AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eagle Ridge Academy at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Westminster vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.

Denver North at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Heritage vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Prairie View at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Hinkley at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at The Pinery, noon